With broken hearts we the family of Irene Orr (Galusha) announce her passing on March 5, 2025, with family at her side.
Irene was born on December 30, 1952, to the late Elroy and Ida (Irvine).
She enjoyed family get togethers especially when grandchildren came along. Irene enjoyed a variety of crafts as well as camping with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and welcomed all into her home.
Irene loved helping others which led to a nursing career at Rainycrest until her health forced her into early retirement.
Left to mourn are husband Blayne; children Katie Armstrong (Randy) and Maggie Burnell; stepchildren Jim (Zabrina), Sam (Carina); sons-in-law Brad Johnson and Bevon Burnell; grandchildren Madysen Armstrong (Skyeler) Nick Armstrong, Meadow, Harley and Oscar Burnell; Julia Taylor, Cameron, William Johnson, Jaxon and Isla Orr; great-grandchildren Wynter Scott, River Satz and Carter Wither; sister Bonnie Gouliquer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish many memories spent with her.
Predeceased by her parents; siblings Beatrice Ogier, Mary Cote, Heather Smith, John and Ira; daughter Ria Johnson; as well as grandchildren Kayla and Dominic Armstrong.
Interment will take place at a later date with family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kenora / Rainy River Alzheimer Society may be made in Irene’s memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.