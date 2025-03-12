With broken hearts we the family of Irene Orr (Galusha) announce her passing on March 5, 2025, with family at her side.

Irene was born on December 30, 1952, to the late Elroy and Ida (Irvine).

She enjoyed family get togethers especially when grandchildren came along. Irene enjoyed a variety of crafts as well as camping with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and welcomed all into her home.

Irene loved helping others which led to a nursing career at Rainycrest until her health forced her into early retirement.