July 29, 1952 –July 23, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Hugh Edwin Dennis announces his passing on July 23, 2023. He was a much beloved son for Les and Doris Dennis and was nicknamed Toby by his father. Hugh was an extrovert through and through – popular throughout his elementary and high school years. He signed up for the Cadet program with the OPP at the age of 18, having to get his parents permission to do so. Hugh had a 34 year career starting May 10, 1971, retiring June 30, 2005. He had many promotions and varied roles within the OPP organization throughout those years. Hugh retired as Staff Sergeant and Detachment Commander of Fort Frances Detachment.

After six months of retirement, he found other work interests and stayed very busy in several endeavours! He started his own business doing drug testing for many communities and businesses. He made many new friends and contacts along the way.

Hugh is survived by his wife Robin; children Chris (Bonnie), Tyson (Robyn), step-daughter Danielle (Scott) and stepson Skye (Erin); five grand/step-grandchildren Blase, Jasper, Camden, Aubree and Porter; mother-in-law Renee Dumeney; brother Mike (Julie); nephew Mark (Justin); niece Talisa (Peter); sisters-in-law Denyse (Sandy), Tamara (Joe), ReNae (Randy); and other special extended family.

Hugh loved his family and friends, his career and his community.

He needed people in his life and was always making plans to meet someone for lunch or coffee or a sweet treat from DQ. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and hunting.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospital Auxillary or Victim Services Organization in Fort Frances.

A service and celebration of Life to honor Hugh will take place Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Knox United Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

We will all miss the chats and times spent with you – laughing, talking and sharing stories and all the Hughisms. You made a difference in the lives of so many Huey and you will be missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.