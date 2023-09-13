HUGH DENNIS GREGORY

It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Gregory announces his passing on September 2, 2023, at Atikokan General Hospital.

Dennis was born January 3, 1936, in Fort Frances to Cecil and Lillian Gregory.

He attended school in Fort Frances and left school in 1953 to join the Air Force for three years. He then worked in the mines in Fernie, B.C., and Atikokan. He also worked a short time for George Armstrong Company and later retired from MNR in Atikokan working there for many years.

Dennis enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Dennis is survived by three brothers Dave (Marie) Gregory, Garry Gregory of Fort Frances, Stuart (Karen) Gregory of Moose Jaw, Sask.; two sisters Lucy Dolph of Fort Frances and Linda Degelman of Raymore, Sask.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.