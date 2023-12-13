HOWARD KENNETH “KENNY” ROEN

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Howard Kenneth Roen “Kenny” on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the age of 59. Dad was born on September 27, 1964, in Fort Frances, Ont., to Howard and Evelyn Roen, he was the oldest of their four children. Dad was raised in Blackhawk, Ont., on the family farm and attended Sturgeon Creek public school and from there continued his education at Fort Frances High School, graduating in 1982. He continued working along side his dad in the logging industry after high school which led him to begin working at Emo Forest Products for many years. He made the switch to New Gold, where he had been working for over 13 years up until his death.

Kenny is survived by his parents Howard and Evelyn Roen; his wife Brenda; his daughter Brittany (Kevin); brothers Duane (Tracy) and Kevin (Tara); sister-in-law Tracey Roen; father-in-law Ronald Mellstrom; brother-in-law Tim (Jonelle) Mellstrom; nieces Jessica (Mackenzie), Julia (Tyrell), Lily (Chase), Ashley (Jacob), and Maygen; nephews T.J. (Jorja), Jack (Kelsey), Matt (Brianna), and Dylan; great-nieces and nephews Greyson, Lily, Lottie-Mae, and Emmett; plus his many uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends.

Kenny is preceded in death by his grandparents Helge and Christine Roen, Carl and Lottie Halvorsen; brother Tom Roen; nephew Jason Roen; mother-in-law Diane Mellstrom; uncles Gary and Dave Halvorsen, Jim Olson, John Wensloff; and auntie Jan Halvorsen.

You would often find dad at his favourite place, the family homestead. Whether he was aiming to get his last partridge of the day or trying to perfect the roads and trails, he could spend days there. He loved driving his Ford Mustang in the summer on his days off, having enjoyed classic cars since before he was able to drive. You could always find dad tearing it up the dance floor and busting a move at the local dances and at the biker rally. You’d see him often throwing candy from either the tractor or the Mustang on the first of July parades and the Emo Fair, which he was a substantial part of the loggers competition and always enjoyed a milkshake and burger before grabbing a bevy at the beer tent.

Kenny was a husband, a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and a true friend to many. He is going to be dearly missed by everyone that had the chance to know him. The dance floor will never be the same.

Our family wishes to invite you to honour and celebrate dad’s life. Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Emo, Ont., at the Christian Reformed Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.