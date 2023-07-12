Henry Kaemingh, at the age of 90, passed away at the Rainycrest Long-Term Care Centre in Fort Frances, Ont., on July 3, 2023. Henry was born in the Netherlands on January 8, 1933. Henry’s parents and his 11 siblings immigrated to Canada in 1947. In the early 50’s the Kaemingh Family moved to Emo, Ont., and started dairy farming. Henry had a few different jobs including working at Maranda mines, Ontario Hydro and then moving to Toronto and working for Upland Dairy. It was here in Southern Ontario that Henry met his wife of 64 years, Thea Prinzen. Henry and Thea had immigrated on the same ship from Holland but at that time they did not know each other. Henry married Thea Prinzen on December 19, 1958. With their growing family, they moved around from place to before finally settling back in the Rainy River District (Devlin) in 1972. It was here that Henry bought the Cornerbrook farm and started milking cattle. The entire family had turns helping with “chores” milking the cows, working in the fields and haying. His son Arnold continued working on the farm and eventually took it over completely in 1993. Henry helped at the farm until his mid-eighties and loved working with animals and the lifestyle of farming. In July 2018, Henry and Thea moved to the Golden Age Manor in Emo until his health deteriorated and Henry moved to Rainycrest.

Henry was involved in various local farming committees and also the Christian Farmers Federation, Crop Insurance Committee and the Gideon’s International. With the Gideons, he would distribute bibles for various organizations and he loved presenting the New Testaments every year to the Grade 5 classes across the district.

He was a member of the Emo Christian Reformed Church. His most important passion in life was his faith and love for the Lord. He lived his faith every day which was evident to everyone. He loved to welcome new people and many people became lifetime friends as a result of being invited over for lunch after a service. Henry was the greeter at church before there were greeters.

He loved to visit the sick, and many Sunday nights would drop his family off at church and go visit at the Emo hospital. A visit to Fort Frances for groceries often included a visit to Rainycrest or LaVerendrye hospital. He would also travel to Rainy River hospital if a church member was there.

Henry loved his family and loved spending time with them. Memories with Opa were made while helping with chores in the barn, and playing on the farm. He loved playing and teaching chess to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Henry was a loving devoted husband to Thea.

Henry is survived by his wife Thea; and children Arnold (Cindy), Robert (Jacqueline), Carolyn (Albert), Christine (Dean), Cheryl (Jason) and son-in law Terry Posthumus; grandchildren Alyssa (Dan), Denise (Peter), Leanne (Matt), Erin (Bob), Ryan (Reagan), Brandon, Theo (Laura), Justin, Nick, Kara, Karissa, Michael, Lara, Jayme, Elisse, Jessica (Ian), Kristin (Johnny), Andrea (Henry), Courtney, Jared, Alexis (Joel), Hayden, Kiera, Carter; great-grandchildren Karmin, Taylor, Seth, Levi, Ezra, Anna, Marcel, Dominic, Mercedes, Bryan, Dawson, Rochelle, Lincoln, Wesley, Kian, Jonathan, Aliyah, Ava, Jude, William and Brody

Henry was pre-deceased by daughter Lorraine Posthumus; and parents Arnold and Grada Kaemingh.

Henry was close to all his siblings and their families. A number of nephews and a Holland Cousin (Dyck Kaemingh) lived on the farm with Uncle Henry over the years. Siblings: Ann d. (Nick d. ) Veldhuisen; Ted d. (Ynske) Kaemingh; Gertie (John d.) Kamerman; Alice (Hielke d.) Wieringa; Dini d. (Glen d. & Thea) Ewald; Ada (Don d.) Shortreed; Joanne (Ted) Veenstra; Ann (Ralph) Fluit; Arnold d. (Judy) Kaemingh; Helen (Elmer) Cates; Janette (Herb) Bax. In-laws: Bert d. (Dina d) Prinzen; John (Reta d.) Prinzen; Henry d. (Florence d.); Bert (Gerry d.) Prinzen; Bill (Trudy) Prinzen; Trudy d. (John) Kloet; Wilma (Ralph d.) Karsten and numerous nieces and nephews.

Henry wrote in his journal: “Our Lord knows when it is my time to come to my Heavenly Home. What a Glory that will be!”

Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Christian Reformed Church, Emo, Ontario, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Marno Retief officiating.

Donations can be made to Shareword Global (The Gideons), Rainycrest Auxiliary or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario.