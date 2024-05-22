It is with great sadness that her family announces the passing of Henrietta McCoy, 87, of Miscampbell Township, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital.

Henrietta was born on May 27, 1936, in Marshall County, Minnesota, to John Stanley and Ann Mozinski.

On September 9, 1956, Henrietta was united in marriage to John McCoy, together they raised their five children.

Henrietta loved spending time with friends and family, baking, playing bingo, and a variety of card games. Henrietta also enjoyed knitting, and was very rarely seen without a ball of yarn at her feet and two knitting needles in either hand.