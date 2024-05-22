It is with great sadness that her family announces the passing of Henrietta McCoy, 87, of Miscampbell Township, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital.
Henrietta was born on May 27, 1936, in Marshall County, Minnesota, to John Stanley and Ann Mozinski.
On September 9, 1956, Henrietta was united in marriage to John McCoy, together they raised their five children.
Henrietta loved spending time with friends and family, baking, playing bingo, and a variety of card games. Henrietta also enjoyed knitting, and was very rarely seen without a ball of yarn at her feet and two knitting needles in either hand.
She also found joy in spending her time up at the cabin with family and friends. If she wasn’t tending to one of her many gardens, she could be found in one of her favourite fishing holes.
Henrietta will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Dianne (Jerry) and Phyllis; her brother Art (Donna); her sons-in-law Lard and Dale; her daughters-in-law Bev and Dianne; her grandchildren Rodney (Holly), Brian (Dawn), Joel (Sydney), Danielle (Cole), Bobbi (Ryan), Christina (Clarence), Jeremy (Megan), Brendan, Jonathan, Nikki, Katie, Amber; her great-grandchildren Lilly, Rose, Adrianna, Declan, Jameer, Dominic, Kenslee, Cassidi-anne, Daria-jane, Parker, Rhys, Emmet, Henry; and her kitty cat Arte.
Henrietta is predeceased by her husband Jack; and their children Phillip, Sheri, Patti, Mike, and Jerry; and her siblings Ardys and Wilbur.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 23, at the Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ont., at 11:00 a.m.
Interment may be delayed due to weather concerns.
Any donations can be made to La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.