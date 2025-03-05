HELENE LAVIGNE (nee VÉZINA)

Helene Lavigne passed away peacefully at Rainy River Long-Term Care Facility on February 23, 2025, after 91 years of love, devotion, kindness and adventure.

Born August 13, 1933, in Field, Ontario, to Emile Vézina and Henriette Tanguay, Helene was eldest of 14.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Heribert (1925-1980) and two sons, Pierre (1959-1961), Paul (1953-2018) Joanne. Also predeceased by five brothers; Moise, Yvon, Donat, Gerard and Eugene.