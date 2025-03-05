HELENE LAVIGNE (nee VÉZINA)

Helene Lavigne passed away peacefully at Rainy River Long-Term Care Facility on February 23, 2025, after 91 years of love, devotion, kindness and adventure.
Born August 13, 1933, in Field, Ontario, to Emile Vézina and Henriette Tanguay, Helene was eldest of 14.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Heribert (1925-1980) and two sons, Pierre (1959-1961), Paul (1953-2018) Joanne. Also predeceased by five brothers; Moise, Yvon, Donat, Gerard and Eugene.
Wonderful mother of Joe (Gale), Diane (Martin Smits), Marie (Ron Wiggins), Alfred (Rini), Cecile, Jean (Yuliana), Luc (Sri). Loving grandma of 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by three sisters; Alice, Juliette and Therese and by five brothers; Damien, Joseph, Cyril, Jean Paul and Aurel.
Helene was a savvy business person, successfully managing a dairy operation with her husband for 23 years. She had a talent for gardening, sewing, quilting and cooking. A warm and welcoming person, her door was always open with a home cooked meal at the ready. An accomplished driver, it facilitated her love for travel later in life. She will be fondly remembered for her “Joie de Vivre”!
A celebration of life will be held at later date.
