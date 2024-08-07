After an extended time of crippling physical and personality losses, Helen Patricia Green, nee Maher lost her life to early onset Alzheimer’s on August 2, 2024, age 85. She was born in Fort Frances on March 19, 1939, the youngest of six Maher children. A year after high school graduation she married Bob Green at their mutual Anglican church in Fort Frances. Bob was a recently graduated medical doctor on residency staff at the Winnipeg General Hospital.

Three children came early in the marriage, with frequent family moves involving two years at the Atikokan Clinic and multiple years of postgraduate training. These training years were followed by teaching professorships at Queen’s University and Western University. The family spent many happy summers at their Rainy Lake cottage on Nowhere Island and at the Marr cottage on Eva Lake.

Throughout the many family moves including 30 years in London, Ontario, Helen enjoyed the love and respect of her many friends and acquaintances. She had an enthusiastic and popular style of leadership that involved encouraging and empowering her colleagues. In her social and volunteer work she gave of herself and her resources. Her children were guided by her attention, advice and example.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Robert Nelson Green; her children Nancy, Jim and Elizabeth; and grandchildren Signe, Bobby, Helen and Charles. She was predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth; siblings Bill, Beth, Eileen and Bertha; and brothers-in-law Stanley Porznak, Gerald Hamilton, Bill Marr, Van Green (Kathryn); and sister-in-law Nancy Green. Survived by brother Jim and sisters-in-law Barbara Maher and Ella Mae Maher; also many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St. at Richmond, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Oakland of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.