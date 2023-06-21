Helen Krahn of Stratton, Ontario, was born on April 16, 1932, in Durango, Mexico, to Abram and Anna Wiebe. On July 23, 1950 ,she was united in marriage to Bernhard Krahn. This union was blessed with four sons and three daughters. In 1953 they moved to Canada where she spent the majority of the remainder of her life. On June 19, 2023, Helen passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. She lived for 91 years, two months and three days. She dearly loved Jesus her Saviour and was praising Him even in her last hours. Her life was an example of trust and faithfulness, and those who were close to her will miss her prayers.

She is survived by two daughters and two sons and a daughter-in-law; Anne (James) Steiner, Abe (Judy) Krahn, Peter (Dorothy) Krahn, Jane Krahn and Susan (Peter) Hoover; plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernhard; an infant son Johnny; a son Ben; a daughter and son-in-law John and Helen Thiessen; and two grandchildren.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Northridge Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at the Barwick Community Centre at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Interment at the Pineview Church Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.