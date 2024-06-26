HELEN ARDELL STEVENS (nee KELLAR)

Ardell Stevens, aged 92, passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor on March 7, 2024. She was born on May 1, 1931, in Emo, Ontario, to Lawrence and Evelyn Kellar. She was the oldest of 10. She moved to Port Arthur and worked as an RPN at Port Arthur General Hospital and Dawson Court. She married Harvey Stevens on May 5, 1952.
She was a devoted mother to daughter Valerie (Donald) Anderson and son Kent (Donna) Stevens; proud grandmother to Jody (Mark McPhail) Anderson, Eric (Jocelyn) Anderson, Larissa Stevens, Joshua (Lacey) Anderson, Myles (Bobbi Lynn) Stevens; great-grandmother to Mylo, McKenzie, Jacob, Presley, Leif, Edwin, Scarlett, Alex, Amie, Joseph and Harvey.
She is survived by her siblings Doreen (Wayne McKay), Arnold (Karen) Kellar and Donna (Melvin) Williamson; sister-in-law Jill Kellar; and numerous neices and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Evelyn Kellar; her husband Harvey; siblings Bud (Betty) Kellar, Allan Kellar, Gwen (Jack) Curtis, Thelma (Esa) Salo, infant brother Donakld Kellar, Margaret Homann; great-granddaughter Adeline Anderson; as well as all of Harvey’s 13 siblings.
Cremation has taken place with memorial service to be held June 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home. Interment at Emo Cemetery.