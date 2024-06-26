HELEN ARDELL STEVENS (nee KELLAR)

Ardell Stevens, aged 92, passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor on March 7, 2024. She was born on May 1, 1931, in Emo, Ontario, to Lawrence and Evelyn Kellar. She was the oldest of 10. She moved to Port Arthur and worked as an RPN at Port Arthur General Hospital and Dawson Court. She married Harvey Stevens on May 5, 1952.

She was a devoted mother to daughter Valerie (Donald) Anderson and son Kent (Donna) Stevens; proud grandmother to Jody (Mark McPhail) Anderson, Eric (Jocelyn) Anderson, Larissa Stevens, Joshua (Lacey) Anderson, Myles (Bobbi Lynn) Stevens; great-grandmother to Mylo, McKenzie, Jacob, Presley, Leif, Edwin, Scarlett, Alex, Amie, Joseph and Harvey.