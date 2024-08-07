Hector David Gaune passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, in the early morning hours of July 29th, 2024 at Riverside General Hospital with his two daughters lovingly by his side! He was 85 years old. Hector was born in Kenora, Ontario, to parents Hector Sr. and Edith Gaune on January 20, 1939. He was the seventh born to a family of eight children. He lived all his life in Northwestern Ontario, spending time in Kenora, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances with his family. In his younger years, Hector joined the Royal Canadian Army and was stationed in Silo, Manitoba, where he served in the Artillery Unit.

After his honourable discharge, he met his first wife, Delores and they started a family. He enjoyed spending time on Lake of the Woods camping and fishing with his family. He also enjoyed hunting with the guys. Hector became smitten with Bernice in 1995 and they were married in 2004. He and Bernice worked side by side with their lawn care business until they both retired from it around 2010.

Left behind to cherish his memory his wife Bernice Gaune (Elias); sister Betty Albert (Paul); his children Hector Gaune Jr. (the third), Della McQuaker (Craig) and his step children Michelle Elias (Will Smith) and Brent Elias (JoAnne Klemetsen); precious to Hector were his grandchildren Doug Wright (Stef Boshey), Dennis Wright (Jaz Hunter), Sarah Wright (Kunwar Swaroop), Lori Marie Gaune, William McQuaker (Michelle), Garret Elias (Shak Jayla); and great-grandchildren Jayde, Maximus, Rae Lynn, Julian, Cassie and Olav. Hector has many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law – too many to list here but he cared for each of them.

Hector was predeceased by his parents Hector Sr. and Edith; his siblings Lorraine, Muriel, George, Joyce, Peggy, Wilfred; and his cousin John Murray, who was like a brother to all of them. Taken too soon were his infant son David in 1960, a precious daughter Lori Lynn McCabe in 1987 and a granddaughter Heather Ann McQuaker in 1991.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held on September 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario, after which Hector will be interred at Riverview Cemetery with his beloved daughter Lori.

As per the family’s wishes, due to the wonderful care provided by staff and doctors at Riverside General Hospital, memorial donations may be made to Riverside General Hospital Auxiliary c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.