1940-2025

With heavy hearts the family of Harvey Shine announce his passing on Saturday, March 1, 2025. at Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home with family by his side. Dad was born in 1940, to Samuel and Mary Shine in LaVallee Twp. He grew up on the family farm with his parents and siblings in Devlin, Ont. Dad met the love of his life Jeannine (Chabot) and they were married in the fall of 1963. Together they built a home next door to the family farmstead and raised three children. Harvey lived his entire life in Devlin with the exception of his last few years, due to declining health.

Dad was employed at the paper mill in Fort Frances for about 40 years. After his retirement he continued to enjoy his hobbies of gardening and woodworking creating gifts for family and friends. Dad loved the country life and could be found in his later years in his backyard enjoying nature.

Dad was predeceased by his parents; Jeannine his wife of 49 years; five brothers, three sisters and son-in-law Jerry Angus.

Left to mourn his passing are his children Chris (Trudy) Shine, Charlene (Bill) Nicolson and Connie Angus; grandchildren Donald and James Nicolson, Christa Ion, Wesley and Jack Angus and Jess Oberg; great-grandchildren Colton, Waylon, Wyatt, Alesyarose and step-great-grandchildren Tala and Samuel; sister Violet (Don) Doucette; sister-in-law Lois Shine; brother-in-law Jerry (Diane) Chabot; and many nieces and nephews.

Rev. 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.”

John 5-24 “Verily, verily I say unto you, he that heareth my word and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life and shall not come into condemnation, but is passed from death unto life” The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at RLTC for their kindness and compassionate care of their father in his last years.

There will be no funeral service. Interment and gathering of friends and family will be held in the summer.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.