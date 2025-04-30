Harley George Hatfield, age 83, of Penticton, BC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Born on August 10, 1941, in Penticton, Harley was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a good friend to many. He was a long-standing respected Penticton businessman, whose greatest joy was golf and playing cowboy on his ranch with his cows and horses. Harley is survived by his loving wife Diane; his children, Rochelle (Rob), Courtney (Casey), Jacki (Bruce) and Kevin (Linda), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Harley is also survived by his Ontario family, nephews Chris, Warren and Darwin and their families; niece Candice (Daryl); and his sisters-in-law Jane and Maxine Hayes.

He was predeceased by his son Ryan; his sister; his parents; his parents-in-law Wes and Jean Hayes; and his brothers-in-law Dennis and David Hayes.

Harley loved his visits to Miscampbell and the time spent with friends and the Hayes cousins. He truly appreciated all the help and kindness he and Diane received on their last trip to the Fort.

Harley will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.