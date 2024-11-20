It is with profound sadness that the family of Haiven Trey Robert Horton announce his sudden passing on November 7, 2024, at Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario. Haiven was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on December 16, 2000, to Heather Horton and Elias Bird. In his short 23 years, Haiven was not only a beloved son, grandson, big brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, he was also a responsible and dependable co-worker and hardworking, diligent student.

Haiven was a quiet, gentle soul whose genuine kindness and empathy could be felt by those around him. He made a tremendous impact on all who had the opportunity to know him, leaving behind lessons of determination, dedication, humility, love and humour.

Haiven enjoyed learning and his inquisitive nature was evident early on. Often being the quiet observer, he would watch intently, and problem solve until he was successful. Haiven completed his elementary education at Our Lady of the Way School and moved on to graduate from Fort Frances High School in 2018. While attending both elementary and high school, Haiven made a positive impact on his teachers who took the opportunity to commend his helpfulness and respect for others as well as his commitment to his studies and learning. Haiven graduated high school as a recipient of numerous academic bursaries and program recognitions. Following high school, Haiven began his post-secondary studies at Confederation College in Thunder Bay in 2018, attending from 2018 to 2021.

As Haiven’s knowledge and life experiences expanded, he decided to return to post-secondary studies in 2023, this time moving to Barrie, Ontario, to attend Georgian College. It was at Georgian College that Haiven truly began to find his place and his calling – he was eager to gain knowledge and help not just his own but other First Nation communities. He completed his first year of the Indigenous Community and Social Development program and had just begun his second year. His excellent grades were evidence of his connection to what he was learning and his commitment to making a difference in the world around him. It was through Georgian College’s programming that Haiven was selected for an opportunity to travel with a delegation to Australia to learn from and exchange ideas and opportunities with other Indigenous groups across the ocean. He made lasting friendships on his travels and his genuine heart left an impact on all who had the opportunity to meet him. His travels to Australia had a profound effect, creating a new excitement in him and opening his eyes to all the possibilities that existed for learning, helping, and working with Indigenous communities. He brought his experiences home and was eager to share his photos, stories and snacks of kangaroo jerky and sweets with family and friends.

This was Haiven’s spirit – sharing, thinking of others, wanting to encourage and help whenever and wherever he was able. Haiven spoke so highly of his Georgian College community, the friends he made, the instructors/professors and college staff he met, and the plans he had for year two – all of which had such a powerful impact on his life. His college experiences and lessons could be seen in his ever-growing confidence, his motivation to make a difference and his realization of the value of his knowledge and abilities in making the world a better place.

Haiven’s learning inspired him to become more active and involved in his community while he was home from College. From May to August 2024, he chose to complete his co-op student placement within his home community. He shared his writing skills, his ideas on policy development and community programming and supported the maintenance of valuable community information through his work digitizing files.

In the summer of 2024, Haiven also became an active Member of the community Pow Wow committee – a role he placed much value and pride in. During the community Summer Pow Wow, Haiven could be found in the kitchen each morning before 7:00 a.m. cooking breakfast for campers and visitors, running onsite fundraising, and assisting with the management of the event finances and funding reports. His role and responsibilities inspired him, he was eager to participate, and he was looking forward to the next Pow Wow he could help with.

Throughout his high school years and up until his return to Georgian College in September 2024, Haiven could be found working hard in the Cloverleaf Family Foods deli department in Emo, Ontario. Cloverleaf Family Foods was Haiven’s first job and one that he was proud to maintain. Haiven enjoyed his time with his “work family” and built many lasting friendships with co-workers. He was a dependable, hardworking team member and was proud of the responsibility that was placed on him.

Amidst all his accomplishments and activities, Haiven was most proud of his family. He placed utmost value and priority on caring for his family members, being present and supportive and celebrating life with them. Haiven was a source of encouragement and support for his parents, always there when they needed him with insight beyond his years. He was committed to being the best big brother he could be to Trinity, Dawnas and EJ, and strived to be an example and role model for all his younger cousins.

Haiven held a special bond with his Grandma Berla, cherishing every moment they spent together. He knew without a doubt that she was always in his corner, cheering him on to success, supporting him through challenges, celebrating his accomplishments, and encouraging him to keep reaching for the stars. She was home for him, and his life revolved around being at Grandma’s.

Family time was Haiven’s happy time – he enjoyed getting together for big family meals, celebrating birthdays, holidays and special occasions, going on family vacations, visiting and laughing. Haiven was always good for a witty one-liner and a hearty chuckle.

Haiven made sure his family and friends were cared for the best way he knew how, making them feel valued and important, lessons he learned from looking up to his Aunty Tammy and Uncle Marcel, as well as his uncles who passed on before him. Haiven followed their example in demonstrating a helping spirit, caring ways, and nonjudgmental attitude to those around him.

Haiven’s kindhearted, gentle way of being, will truly be missed. Those who knew Haiven can honour his memory by following the example he left of compassion, kindness, humility, and an unwavering determination to make a difference.

Haiven joins his maternal grandfather Robert; and maternal uncles Darryl, Jon and Derek, along with many other family members, in the spirit world.

Haiven leaves behind to mourn his loss, his Grandmother Berla; Grandparents Joe and Florence; parents Heather and Elias; Aunt Tammy (Freddy); Uncle Marcel (Lisa); and Aunt Laura Cridland; Uncles Fabian and Curtis; Aunts Louisa, Roberta, and Kristi; siblings Trinity, Dawnas and EJ; as well as numerous cousins and dear friends.

A traditional wake was held on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. at Rainy River First Nation Gymnasium and a traditional service followed on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Rainy River First Nation Gymnasium at 10:00 a.m.

Pallbearers: Fabian Bird, November Bird, Debonair Phillips, Freddy Archie, Edward Horton, Christopher Medicine, Trapper Medicine-Horton.

Honourary Pallbearers: Tyler McDonald, Georgian College family of Instructors and fellow students/friends, Cloverleaf Family Foods deli family, Joe and Florence Medicine, Liza Medicine.

Traditional Service conducted by Elder Al Hunter Jr.

Cedar Bath ceremony conducted by Elder Laura Horton.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.