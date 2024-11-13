It is with heavy hearts the family of Gwen Beadle, 67, of Couchiching First Nation announce her passing on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Gwen fought the hardest battle against cancer with strength, grace, and dignity for 17 months. She was a gentle kind and selfless person, always putting others ahead of herself.

Gwen was born August 16, 1957, in Fort Frances, where she also attended school. Gwen worked as Executive Assistant to Chief and Council of Couchiching First Nation for a number of years.

On August 16, 1977, Gwen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ron Beadle.

In 1986, the other love of her life, her chosen daughter Andrea completed their family (not to mention the menagerie of fur babies).