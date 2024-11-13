It is with heavy hearts the family of Gwen Beadle, 67, of Couchiching First Nation announce her passing on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Gwen fought the hardest battle against cancer with strength, grace, and dignity for 17 months. She was a gentle kind and selfless person, always putting others ahead of herself.
Gwen was born August 16, 1957, in Fort Frances, where she also attended school. Gwen worked as Executive Assistant to Chief and Council of Couchiching First Nation for a number of years.
On August 16, 1977, Gwen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ron Beadle.
In 1986, the other love of her life, her chosen daughter Andrea completed their family (not to mention the menagerie of fur babies).
Gwen enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with friends, crocheting, playing pool and most of all, being with Andrea.
Gwen is survived by siblings Brian (Kathy), Lana (Ben), Barry (Emma), and Donavan; sister-in-law Carla and brother-in-law Norval; special nieces Shailynn, Becky and Miranda; nephews Trevor, Donnie, Mike, John; and many others too numerous to mention.
Gwen was predeceased by husband Ron; mother Dorothy; sister-in-law Glenda; brothers-in-law Donnie and Ralph.
If so desired, donations can be made in Gwen’s name to Best for Kitty or Paws.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Couchiching First Nation Multi-Use Facility.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.