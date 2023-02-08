GRETA GERTRUDE BARR (BERG)

Greta Barr of Fort Frances, Ontario, passed away at Riverside Health Care Facility on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 after a brief illness. Greta was born on March 14, 1940, in Emo, Ontario. She lived most of her life in Burriss Township and moved to Fort Frances in 2008. Greta was united in marriage to Jim Barr on June 7, 1958, and celebrated 50 years of marriage with him prior to his passing in June 2008. Greta worked for many years as a Program Administrator for LaVallee Township prior to her retirement. Greta was a determined individual with a sense of humour. She enjoyed listening to funny stories and sharing a raunchy joke. She was an individual who was fiercely loyal to those who she believed worthy.

Greta was a voracious reader for much of her life and it wouldn’t be unusual for her to have two or three novels on the go at a time. She loved to do word searches and crossword puzzles and would often kick butt at Scrabble. Greta loved to go on gambling trips with her friends and when she wasn’t able to go on those trips, she found game show television quite entertaining.

Years ago, Greta enjoyed picking whatever berry was in season, often dragging along her family to help with a promise of a dip in the lake afterwards. Greta also loved her vegetable gardens and flowers and would go for her daily visits to check on them and pick what was ready to eat.

Greta had several natural talents. She enjoyed music and “recreational” singing of her favourite tunes. She had a good ear for music and taught herself to play guitar and keyboard instruments by ear. She also was known to sew articles of clothing and much to their dismay, her children could be found wearing pajamas or matching outfits made from whatever fabric was on sale. Greta also dabbled in doing some hair dressing and would cut her children’s hair as well as her own for many years.

Greta’s favourite holiday of the year was Christmas. The house was often extensively decorated, many presents wrapped and under the tree, heaps of scrumptious dainties baked, and food prepared to celebrate the occasion.

Greta was a long-time member of the Canadian Foresters’ service club and worked on many community projects over the years alongside her husband, Jim.

Greta was predeceased by her husband Jim Barr; mother Euphemia Larsen (Hyatt); step-father Otto Larsen; father Elmer Berg; brother Howard Berg; parents-in-law Florence and Edwin Barr; son-in-law Russ King; siblings-in-law Alice and Bill Holborn, Ron and Leona Barr, Jean Barr and Violet Barr.

Greta is survived by her children Tony (Stuart) and Terry of Winnipeg, Leslie Barr of Fort Frances and Diana King of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; brother John Berg (Roberta) of St. Joseph’s Island; sister Gina Larsen (Randy) of Thunder Bay; sister-in-law Arleen Berg-Leishman of Thunder Bay (Tom), brothers-in-law Bob Barr of Edmonton, Alberta and Len Barr of Summerland, British Columbia; son-in-law Ron Kellar of Owen Sound; grandsons Nick Kellar (Courtney) of Owen Sound, Ben King of Fort Saskatchewan, Jared Kellar of Fort Frances; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Greta will be fondly remembered by her neighbours and friends whom she considered family; Jeanette and Kevin Cawston, Mike Gurski and Wendy Derendorf.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with interment at the Burriss Cemetery. In memoriam, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of choice. Online condolences can be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.