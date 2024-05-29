Greig Blair, 60 years old of Atikokan, Ontario, passed away May 21, 2024. He was born on April 10, 1964 to Don and Lorena Blair.
Greig was a hardworking and dedicated man who gave everything he had to be the best son, brother, partner, father and friend to so many people. Many gathered at Greigs residence for one of their famous pot luck “family” dinners or poker games. Dinner at the Blair home always guaranteed people to leave with full stomachs and hearts.
He was an avid hunter in his early years, but still spent many days fishing the lakes around the district. Greig enjoyed camping and fishing and spending summers at Eye Lake with family and friends.
Greig enjoyed many trips with his dad, Don and his biking family “The Atikokan Chapter.” He rode his bike with pride and travelled across Canada and the U.S. Greig was loved by many and loved to socialize with friends and family. Every person you talk to has a story about Greig that will forever be engraved in their hearts.
Greig is survived by his partner Lynette; children Nicholas, Tristen and Heather; parents Donald and Lorena Blair; brother Gary (Jill); sister Cathy Gibson (Dale); aunt Bonnie Snow; niece Amber (Paul); nephews Chris (Natasha), Chae (Leslie); great-nephews Van, Lennox, Maverick and Axton; his three favourites Clair, Emily and Paige; fur babies Koda Jane and Smokey Makwa.
Greig was predeceased by grandparents Johnena and Stanley Snow; grandparents Agnes and Norman Blair; uncles Jim, Rick and Tom Blair, Bill Snow; and aunt Mary Petkau; and cousins Derick, Tracy, Billy and Darryl.
Service arrangements are pending.
Donations in memory of Greig may be made to the Atikokan General Hospital.