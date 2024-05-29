Greig Blair, 60 years old of Atikokan, Ontario, passed away May 21, 2024. He was born on April 10, 1964 to Don and Lorena Blair.

Greig was a hardworking and dedicated man who gave everything he had to be the best son, brother, partner, father and friend to so many people. Many gathered at Greigs residence for one of their famous pot luck “family” dinners or poker games. Dinner at the Blair home always guaranteed people to leave with full stomachs and hearts.

He was an avid hunter in his early years, but still spent many days fishing the lakes around the district. Greig enjoyed camping and fishing and spending summers at Eye Lake with family and friends.