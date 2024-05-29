Gregory Robert Todd Andy passed away in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 16, 2024, at the age of 50.
Gregory was born on August 6, 1973, in Rainy River, Ontario. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the time he spent with his nephews, daughter and his grandchildren.
His favourite things to do were playing on his guitar, writing poems, writing song lyrics, painting, listening to music, drawing and watching movies.
He will always be remembered as compassionate towards others. Always gave whatever he could to others and never asked for anything in return. He will always be remembered for how smart he was by his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents Shirely Crochane (Gibbins) and Melvin Daniels; his great-grandparents Katie Gibbins, Alexander Gibbins Sr.; grandparents Harry Gibbins and Louise Gibbins, Olga Andy and John Andy; brother Glenn (moose) Morrison; and uncle Albert (craze) Gibbins.
Gregory is survived by his children Allison Morrison, Justice Andy, Nodin Andy, Aisha Mcleod-Andy; sisters Florene Andy of Brandon, and Ronda Andy of Winnipeg, Diane Hamilton of Ontario; brothers Jason Hubert, Delbert Morrison, Ron Archie of Winnipeg, and Melvin Morrison of Morson, Ontario, and Elmer Chang of Morson, Ontario; uncles Tom (Buck) Gibbins of Winnipeg, and Lenny Gibbins of Morson; many nieces and nephews; cousins and family from Big Grassy First Nation.
Honorary pallbearers are Delbert Morrison, Ron Archie, Austin Andy, August Archie, Xavier Andy, Melvin Morrison.
Funeral service was held on Sunday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Big Grassy First Nation Community
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.