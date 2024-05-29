Gregory Robert Todd Andy passed away in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 16, 2024, at the age of 50.

Gregory was born on August 6, 1973, in Rainy River, Ontario. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the time he spent with his nephews, daughter and his grandchildren.

His favourite things to do were playing on his guitar, writing poems, writing song lyrics, painting, listening to music, drawing and watching movies.