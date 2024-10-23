We are saddened today to announce the passing of our brother Gregory Justin Daw, who lost his battle with cancer on October 8, 2024, died in hospital in Kenora, Ontario, with dear friends by his side.

Greg was born July 5, 1958, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Ted and Pearl Daw of Devlin, Ont. He went to live with his uncle Jim and aunt Joan Daw and cousins when he was about 7.

Greg worked for many years at Belluz Concrete in Fort Frances and Gills Trading Post, Sioux Narrows. This is where he enjoyed many years and became like family to the Boissonieau’s and had many friends in Sioux Narrows.