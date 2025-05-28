GREGORY (GREG) MICHEAL DOUGLAS MAKI JR

It is with great sadness the family of Gregory Micheal Douglas Maki Jr. (Greg), born June 2, 1994, announce his sudden passing in Fort Frances on May 11, 2025. He is survived by his parents Melanie Maki and Greg Maki Sr. (Joyce); girlfriend Lyndsie Moore; siblings Bridgette (Zach) Henry, Richard Maki, Caitlyn Maki, Joseph Maki, Tyson Maki, Kelen Maki and Danielle Maki; his nieces Emmalie and Claire and nephew Jonah; grandmothers Gail Thompson and Beverly Maki; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers Micheal Thompson Sr. and Sulo Maki.

Gregory spent his early years growing up in Emo with his siblings and cousins. He loved to be outside and enjoyed fishing with his Papa. As an adult, Greg moved to Fort Frances and spent many years working as a maintenance man. He was a Jack of All Trades and would do his best to fix problems as they came up with whatever he had on hand. He moved to Thunder Bay with his girlfriend and had recently moved back to Fort Frances.

Gregory was a kind and gentle soul who would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need, never asking for anything in return. He was a great listener and was always there if someone needed a friend. He was fiercely loyal to his loved ones and made no judgements. You truly were lucky if he called you his friend. His presence in this world will be missed immensely by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A service of Celebration and Remembrance will be held on June 4, 2025, from 1 p.m. at the Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ont.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.