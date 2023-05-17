The family of Gregory Donald Alexander are heartbroken to announce his sudden passing in the early morning of May 8, 2023, at the age of 66. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer. Greg’s story began on September 23, 1956, in Atikokan, Ont., where he was born to Dorothy and Donald Alexander. He was the eldest of four children. Greg remained in Atikokan for the entire course of his life. Beloved husband to his loving wife Debbie; cherished father to his four children Amy (Jon) Wawia, Jillian (Paul) Alexander, Victoria Alexander, and Dalton Alexander. He will be greatly missed by all of his grandchildren: Dylan, Natalie, Cooper, Vada, Brielle, Dylan, Matthew, and Jakob; as well as great-granddaughter Everleigh. He is survived by his dear brother Bradley; sister Kim; mother Dorothy; father-in-law Dan Gagne; sister-in-law Nicole Gagne (Larry); and brother-in-law Dan Gagne Jr. (Jen). Greg also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles, cousins, as well as a multitude of friends who many he would consider family.

Greg was predeceased by his father Donald Alexander; brother Todd Alexander; and mother-in-law Marlene Gagne.

Greg took great pride in his work, although he was humble and never desired acknowledgement of the skills and knowledge that he possessed. He wanted to work and provide for his family. Greg began his working career at the very young age of 14 in the bush and would grow to become a very talented and skilled operator. He loved “The Bush,” as this was where he felt at home. He had a natural connection and deep love for all things the outdoors encompassed which he loved to share with the ones closest to him.

Over the years Greg has created many bonds with those that he worked with. He exhibited a friendly, personable demeanour, and hard work ethic, which was sure to leave a lasting impression on those that knew him. In his final working years, he was fortunate to work with his wife and children at the lumber mill and was proud to pass on his work ethic to his children. In his later years his work had become more so of a hobby to him as he truly enjoyed what he did.

Greg loved to live simply within the small town he was born and raised. As a passionate outdoorsman, he devoted so much time to hunting and fishing. His “Happy Place” consisted of being out on the water, and this was something that he will forever share with many, but especially his son. He also took an interest in camping, gardening, and cooking. He enjoyed cooking for his family as this brought a loving chaos and sense of amusement to his environment that he would deem priceless.

Greg was well known for his incredible sense of humour. He often kept people rolling in laughter because he could find humour in the most mundane life circumstances. He was quick with his signature smirk and a witty remark that would often leave many speechless. Greg will always



be remembered as a great storyteller. He would easily leave a lasting impression with anyone he met, and most would have a story to tell about him.

Every person deserves to feel special and that they belong as a valued member, to feel appreciated and honoured by others. Greg had no problem instilling this feeling in all people he met. This would often be expressed through him giving you a hard time about something. That in itself was an expression of his deepest love.

He will be forever loved, missed, and importantly never forgotten as he truly was one-of-a-kind and an incredibly special person. We will continue to remember, honour, and hold a special place in our hearts knowing that he is at peace, he deserves nothing less. In the outstanding words of his brother Bradley, “I’ll see you on the water.”

Respecting his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 27, 2023, between 12 and 2 p.m. at the Atikokan Legion for a gathering. In honour of Greg, donations to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario.