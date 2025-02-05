GREGORY ALLAN WILSON

December 14, 1951 – January 24, 2025

It is with great sorrow that the family of Greg Wilson of East St. Paul, Manitoba, announce his passing in Goodyear, Arizona. He passed peacefully with his children and partner by his side. Born in Dryden, Ontario, and raised in Barwick, Ontario, Greg was a bright child full of wonder with a great passion for the outdoors. Growing into an avid outdoorsman, Greg’s regular hunting, fishing, and camping trips with friends and family were always full of joy, camaraderie, and lasting memories.

When he wasn’t exploring or working outdoors, Greg kept busy playing hockey and fastball. His passion for the latter saw him travel across the country playing for various semi-professional teams, however he felt most at home pitching for the Barwick Blue Knights.

Many knew Greg as a teacher from his 30+ year career in the Rainy River District, where he spent the majority of his time at Riverview Elementary School, teaching entire generations of families. Even after Greg retired from education, he never really gave up teaching as he was a continual source of wisdom and guidance to everyone he met – solicited or otherwise.

By far, Greg’s greatest joy in his life was the role of dad to Josh and Deidre, for whom he beamed with pride. He always took a keen interest in their own varied passions and adventures, and was their biggest fan in everything they did.

In 2013, Greg met his partner, Jacqui Sair, and they began a life of love and adventure together. They travelled the world, visiting Mexico, Greece, Turkey, San Francisco, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand. They spent the last nine winters in Rancho Mirage, California, where they golfed, played tennis, hiked, and made many lifelong friends.

Golf figured prominently in Greg’s life, and Pine Ridge Golf Club was his home away from home every summer, where he could be found six days a week. He loved his group of golf buddies and hated to miss even a day on the course.

Greg is survived by his partner Jacqui; children Josh and Deidre; brother Ken; and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, step-daughters, and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Shirley (née Alexander).

His wit, wisdom, and affection are deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at Pine Ridge Golf Club on May 16. Interment will take place in Barwick later in the Summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg’s memory to Myeloma Canada.