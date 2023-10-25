The family of Grace McCaughey (Gard) passed away peacefully with her family by her side October 21, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont.
Grace was born in Duncan, B.C., on December 9, 1933, to Joseph and Hazel(Blackburn) Gard.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Helen (Scott) Wensley, Bill McCaughey, Barry McCaughey and Ken McCaughey. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren Adrienne (Kevin) Lake, Joey and Jeffrey Wensley, Lilia McCaughey and Max Sovereign; great-grandchildren Samantha (Merrick), Lorelai, Parker, Sarrinna and Christopher. Also surviving are her sisters Mary (Curti Marth), Ruth (Lionel) Borton, Shirley (Frank) Roberts; brother John Gard; and sisters-in-law Louise Gard and Barb Gard as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her Rainycrest Family.
Grace was predeceased by her parents Joe and Hazel Gard; her son Richard; and her brothers Don and Alex Gard.
Grace raised her children in Port Alberni, B.C., where she worked as a dispatcher for a cab stand and volunteered for the hospital auxiliary. After moving to Fort Frances she worked in the mill where she made many friends until retiring, she also volunteered here for the hospital auxiliary. Grace was a huge Blue Jays fan and loved to knit and garden, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.