The family of Grace McCaughey (Gard) passed away peacefully with her family by her side October 21, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont.

Grace was born in Duncan, B.C., on December 9, 1933, to Joseph and Hazel(Blackburn) Gard.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Helen (Scott) Wensley, Bill McCaughey, Barry McCaughey and Ken McCaughey. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren Adrienne (Kevin) Lake, Joey and Jeffrey Wensley, Lilia McCaughey and Max Sovereign; great-grandchildren Samantha (Merrick), Lorelai, Parker, Sarrinna and Christopher. Also surviving are her sisters Mary (Curti Marth), Ruth (Lionel) Borton, Shirley (Frank) Roberts; brother John Gard; and sisters-in-law Louise Gard and Barb Gard as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her Rainycrest Family.