October 5, 1966 – June 24, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Grace Ellen Louise Seguin on June 24, 2025, at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital in Thunder Bay, Ontario, at the age of 58. Grace was born on October 5, 1966, in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, and raised in the close-knit community of Pickle Lake. It was there that she met the ruggedly handsome and charming Dave Seguin, who would become the love of her life. They were married on October 17, 1986, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with love, laughter, and family.

Together, they raised two children, Nicole and Mitchell, and in 1993 settled in Pinewood, where Grace proudly served as the local postmaster — first in Pinewood and later in Rainy River. She truly loved her job and took great joy in seeing and chatting with everyone when they came to pick up their mail. Known for her strong work ethic, sharp wit, and welcoming nature, Grace was a beloved fixture in the community, even after her early retirement.

Grace had a vibrant spirit, a sharp sense of humour, and a deep love of laughter. She could light up a room with her quick wit and was always ready to share a funny story, a sarcastic remark, or a warm chuckle. Her joy was infectious, and her laughter often became the heart of any gathering.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dave; her children Nicole (Bryan) and Mitchell (Natasha); her cherished grandchildren Charlie, Felix, Jett, Elenore, and Lydia; and her devoted mother Lenore. She also leaves behind her siblings Jimmy (Cindy), Cheryl (John), and Michele (Guy); siblings-in-law Bradford (Anne), Ernie (Elizabeth), Claude (Cathy), Fern (Dale), and Bert (Sharon); along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Jack Hooker, whose memory she carried close to her heart.

Grace enjoyed the simple pleasures of life — playing cards, a good smoke, and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure.

A service to celebrate Grace’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to honour Grace by sharing a game of cards, a laugh, and a story with those you love.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.