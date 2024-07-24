Gordon Wallace Woollard passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024, at the age of 100. He was born in Dominion City, Manitoba, on August 26, 1923.

Gordon began working at the age of fourteen. Because of his connection with the Port Arthur and Winnipeg Sea Cadets, he found his vocation on the water. After working on tugboats and freighters until World War Two, he tried to enlist in the Navy but because of his eyesight was denied this opportunity. He was subsequently accepted by the Canadian Army and began his service there. He met his future wife Margaret VanDrunen at the 103rd Basic Training Centre at Fort Garry, Manitoba, where she was a member of the Canadian Women’s Army Corps. Following the completion of his basic training, he remained at Fort Garry as an instructor and after a short period of time was posted to the Armoured Corps School at Camp Borden, Ontario, where he was trained as a Gunner Operator on the old Ram tanks. Following this training he was posted overseas where he achieved the rank of Sergeant as an Instructor. He was posted to the Ontario Regiment (Tank) in Holland near the end of the War.

He was repatriated to Canada in November 1945, and spent two years trying his hand at several jobs, including being part of a Tug crew towing a dipper dredge and two scows from Port Arthur to Dingwall, Nova Scotia. He rejoined the Canadian Army in 1947 and served with the Royal Canadian Dragoons in Canada and Europe. Among his many postings, he served as Range Control Officer at Meaford Tank Gunnery Range, two tours as a duty officer at the Canadian Forces Warning and Reporting System in the underground NORAD Establishment at CFB North Bay, Ontario. His final posting was the Canadian Forces Liaison Officer at the Defence Research Establishment at Suffield, Alberta. He retired to Emo in 1978 where he and his wife Margaret lived happily in retirement between their home in Emo and their cottage at Clearwater Lake.

Gordon was a member of the Emo Legion Br.99, and was a member of the Masons and the Shriners and served as Provincial Grand Prior of the Knights Templar of Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario for one term.

Gordon was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret VanDrunen Woollard in August 2020, and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Laxton and the amazing nursing staff at Riverside Hospital for their compassion and excellent care.

Funeral services will be held at Northridge Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 99, Emo, which held a special place in his heart.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.