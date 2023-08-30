GORD CARIBOU

“Shaawebinens” of the Waasii Clan

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Gord “Shaawebinens” Caribou, of the Waasii Clan. Gord passed away at the LaVerendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario, peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of Sunday, August 27, 2023, just two days short of his 56th birthday. He was born on August 29, 1967, in Cook, Minnesota, to Doris and Walter Caribou and lived at Campbell’s Cabins until he was five years old before moving to Fort Frances, Ontario.

In his younger years, Gord had attended the Alexander McKenzie School, J.W. Walker, West Fort High School and the Fort Frances High School where he graduated in the year of 1985.

Gord dedicated himself to being the best he could be to everyone he knew and put his heart and soul into everything he did. He played Muskie football in High School and coached little league baseball and hockey in his adult years. He spent 29 years working in the screen room at Boise Cascade/Abitibi/Resolute before the mill closed its Fort Frances operations in 2014.

Gord will be lovingly remembered by his mother Doris; brother Faron “Fertz”; sons Randy (and mother Lisa) and Ty (and mother Trish); grandson Jackson; along with many aunts and uncles along with numerous extended family members.

Gord was predeceased by his father Walter “Miskwotaegaabow” Caribou on March 30, 2022.

Visitation will be held at the Northridge Funeral Home, 6446 Hwy 11, Emo, Ontario, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be at the held at the Couchiching First Nation Multi Use Facility, Frog Creek Road and Hwy 11, Couchiching First Nation, Ontario, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

The honourary pallbearers are Randy Johnson, Brad Windigo, Ray Herbert, Rod Jones, Jay Eldridge, Veronica Indian, Brian Hentinan, Randy Roden, Darren McCormick and Mark Wilkins.

The active pallbearers are Mark “Grizz” Fairnington, Moe Fillion, Tuffy George, Tork McIntosh, Vernon Yerxa, Pat Langtry, Bill Morrison Jr., Jason McKelvie and Dean Wilson.

Happy heavenly birthday, Gord. Until we see you again.

Mino dibishkan, Shaawebinens. Baamaa minwaa giga waabimigo.