GLORIA SHORT

Inaanakwagiizhigook

The family of Gloria (beloved mom, grandmom, sister, auntie, friend…) are saddened to announce her passing on June 25, 2023, at the Mission Memorial Hospital in Mission, B.C. Gloria was born July 7, 1944; she was predeceased by her husband Leonard W. Short, Barwick, Ont.; her father Alfred Bombay; stepfather George Nanie Sr.; mom Helen Nanie; grandparents Dick and Ethel Brown; siblings Delores Bombay and Dolores Braddick. Gloria is survived by her son Sheldon Short; granddaughters Elizabeth and Gwynevere Short, B.C.; siblings Danis (Ethel) Nanie, RRFN, Angela Nanie, S.S.M, Brenda Nanie, RRFN; brothers Robert Bombay, RRFN, and George Nanie Jr., B.C.; several cousins, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews.

Gloria was the first director of N.A.I.F.C. in Fort Frances, Ont. She was very involved in its start up. She was proud of her leadership work there, locally and nationally, that was her Legacy as well as being a proud mother to her son.

After a time in Fort Frances, she took a position at RRFN as Education Counselor.

She then received a scholarship to study at the Saskatchewan University to further her education and career. Upon graduating from S.U. she moved to Calgary, Alta., and soon worked with the Blackfoot people of Siksika FN. Later on she worked for Child and Family services, Region 3, for many years as an indigenous liaison. She spent her last working years at ‘Awotaan Healing Lodge’ Calgary in senior administration.

Gloria had many diverse skills and knowledge, she was often the first to help in any way she could.

She was a fierce activist who always wanted equality for her people and will forever be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

She loved telling stories on the old days, on her marriage, on being a mom and of course, many on Sheldon’s growing up years.

She loved to travel, often with friends, sometimes alone and often with just her and Sheldon to places like China, Nova Scotia, Edmonton, Tennessee, San Francisco and New Orleans, to mention a few.

She always wanted to get on Route 66, but never achieved that dream. She is there now.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date on the Manitou, Rainy River First Nations, Emo, Ont.

Goodbye Beautiful Lady.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.