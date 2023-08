Inaanakwagiizhigook

A service of celebration for the life of Gloria Short (Inaanakwagiizhigook), who passed away in Mission, B.C., on June 25, 2023, will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Manitou First Nation gymnasium.

A reception will follow at the East End Hall on Manitou First Nation following the service.