“Piidaasige Giizis” December 8, 1966 – June 17, 2025

It is with deep sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of Glenn Albert Smith at St. Josephs Care Group in Thunder Bay, Ontario at the age of 58 years old with his daughters and family by his side. He fought a long brave battle against ALS. He truly showed his strength, resiliency and love throughout it all. Glenn will always be remembered with greeting everyone with his big contagious smile. Looking past his stoic look he was always such a kind friendly guy. If you had the chance to know Glenn enough you would then know he was always so quick to pull out a joke and make people laugh with his clever humour.

Glenn’s greatest accomplishments and his greatest pride in life were his daughters and grandchildren. Glenn was a Residential School Survivor and overcame many obstacles in life and broke many cycles as a parent. He was also one of the firsts in his family to graduate with a college diploma.

As for Glenn’s working career he spent numerous years as a Fire Fighter. He then graduated as a Forestry Technician at Sault College. He worked as a Conservation Officer at the Ministry of Natural Resources for a short period of time and then finished his Forestry work in his home community for many years. He met a lot of lifelong work friends and shared many memories. He also volunteered a lot of his time in his home community as a First Responder. He also dedicated a few seasons coaching his daughter’s hockey teams.

When he wasn’t working, he played numerous sports and excelled in them, but his favourite ones were hockey and baseball. Glenn also knew how to throw a horseshoe pretty good and took down many titles in tournaments. He loved being active and taking care of his physical health, with lifting weights, running, or biking. In the Summer, you could find him on the lake fishing or simply being in nature, this is where he found peace on earth. He fished many walleye and bass tournaments with his partner Dennis Smith.

Glenn was predeceased by his long-time wife Joyce Morrison; his son Glenn Jr. Smith; parents Albert and Rose; grandson Kyle Smith; grandparents Mable Smith, Eddie Smith, Bill Sears, Mary aka “Mokie” Sears, George Smith and Julia Smith; his uncles Steve Johnson and Elvis Smith; his aunts Elise Wesley, Angie Chosa, Gladys Johnson.

He was survived by his beloved daughters Teresa Smith (Darren), Darcelle Smith (Delano), Shae Smith (Rhyse), Crystal Morrison; and his wonderful grandchildren Ayla Smith, Halle Bruyere, Dayelyn Smith, Danika Smith, Emery Smith and Isaiah Morrison; his brother Dalrey Smith and sister Evelyn Smith; his aunties Janice Smith, and Gloria; also, numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the dedicated health staff, doctors and nurses in Naicatchewenin First Nation, Fort Frances Hospital, Thunder Bay Regional ICU, and Thunder Bay St. Josephs Care Group that helped with the care of Glenn. The family’s hearts are forever touched by everyone that showed support in any way with Glenn’s health journey. The community support will always be remembered and appreciated.

A traditional wake was held on Monday, June 23, at 4:00 p.m. at Naicatchewenin First Nation Gymnasium with traditional service following on Tuesday, June 24, at 10:00 a.m. Elder Ron P. McDonald with helper Jason Fobister officiated.

Glenns honorary pallbearers will be: Terry Smith, Dennis Smith, Ralph Galusha, Keith Smith, Bill Hudson, Richard Veldhuisen, and Candace McCormick.

The pallbearers were Delano Black, Darren Smith, Rhyse Mandamin, Don Smith, Orville Smith, and Bob Morrison.

Arrangement entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.