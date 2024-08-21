It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Glendoris Medicine on Friday, August 9, 2024. Glendoris was born on November 15, 1967, in Fort Frances, Ontario. Glendoris belonged to the “Makwa” (Bear) clan and her Anishinaabe name is “Memegwesiwahbek.” She was a long-time resident of Thunder Bay but is originally from Manitou Rapids (Rainy River First Nations) in Treaty 3 territory. She took pride in her culture dancing jingle dress style for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her family, doing beadwork, sewing and doing other crafts. She had a kind and generous heart, helping anyone when she could.

Glendoris is pre-deceased by her husband Douglas McDonald; father David Medicine Sr.; her brothers Kevin Medicine and Arnold Kingbird. She is survived by her son Steven; daughters Heather and Robyn; grandchildren Serenity, Serianne, Stephanie, Steven Jr., Shannon, Evan, Kyrah, William Jr., Trystyan; and numerous other family members.

The spirit world gained the kindest, most generous soul and we have lost a wonderful, caring, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and overall best friend. Glendoris had many friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation was held on Monday, August 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel on 200 May Street South, Thunder Bay, Ont. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in Mitaanjigamiing First Nation.

