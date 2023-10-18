It is with great sadness, the family of Glen Ross Hart announces his passing on September 23, 2023, at LaVerendrye Hospital, Fort Frances, Ont., with his wife Lucille by his side. Glen was born at home on the family farm on April 22, 1938, Chapple Twp. to Harvey and Florence Hart (Kilpatrick). Glen was a humble, kind, caring man and had faith, trust and hope in a living God throughout his life and led his family likewise.

Glen attended Mather #3 school Gr 1-6; when it closed he was bussed to Barwick Consolidated School for Gr 7-10. After finishing school, Glen worked with his dad farming and logging and bought his first crawler at age 25. He also worked for the municipality of Chapple snow fencing and removing brush. While cutting pulpwood, he became interested in selling the replacement chain for the saws. He seemed to inherit a knack for selling, and later on he added clothing in what became known as the Mather Mall. Glen really appreciated those that supported his business over the years. He was a people person and knew people from one end of the district to the other.

Glen inherited a talent and love for music from the Kilpatrick side of the family. As a young child his mother taught him chords on the piano to accompany her while she played violin. At age 19, he began playing guitar in the “Smith’s Orchestra” at dance halls with his aunt Gladys and uncle Roy. The first song Glen sang was “I Love You Because” at Blackhawk Hall.

Over the years, with Glen on banjo and vocals, he formed bands with many musicians from the district, most notably “The Band” with Wayne Flatt, Bill Wepruk and later Sam Matichuck playing at the Emo Legion dances and later on, Rainycrest.

Glen married the love of his life, Lucille Flatt, on September 28, 1974, and together they raised two daughters, Jaclyn and Krysta, his pride and joy. Together, they spent many years caring for the beef cattle on the Hart family farm. Glen was happy to pass on a love of music to his girls, teaching them from a young age. A highlight for Glen and his family every fall was the family trip to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles. Together they traveled to various locations throughout Canada and the United States, creating memories they would always treasure.

Glen called himself a poet/songwriter, writing many songs and had some recorded. His most recent was “Let Me Know Where North Is” which reflected his feelings on the cold weather.

He is survived by his loving wife Lucille; daughters Jaclyn (John) Arnold and Krysta (Donny) Matheson; and four grandchildren Emeline and Isabel Arnold and William and Alexander Matheson. Glen will also be missed by his family of cousins, as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law.

He was predeceased by his parents Harvey and Florence Hart; infant brother; grandparents Sam and Mary Ellen Hart, George and Hattie Kilpatrick; and also his in-laws Fred and Kathleen Flatt; brothers-in-law Larry, Neil and Norman Flatt.

A service will be held Monday, October 23, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, and followed by a luncheon at the Barwick Hall. If desired, donations may be made in Glen’s memory to Riverside Care Facility, Fort Frances, Ont., c/o Northridge Funeral Home, PO Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0

