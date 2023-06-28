Glen Dale Quinn, 64, of Oklahoma, passed away June 22, 2023.

Glen was born in International Falls, Minn., on September 9, 1958, but moved to Fort Frances at a very young age where he graduated for Fort Frances High School. Glen loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

He is predeceased by his parents La Donna and Fleming Quinn; his daughter Kelly Rae Morrisseau; his niece Daisy Quinn; and his grandparents.

He leaves behind his two daughters Katie Vazquez of Oklahoma, Nicole (Jon) Lias of North Dakota; sister Pam (Terry) Munn of Fort Frances; and brother Dean (Kathy) Quinn of Monarch, Alta. He is also survived by his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.