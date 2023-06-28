 

GLEN DALE QUINN

28 June 2023

Glen Dale Quinn, 64, of Oklahoma, passed away June 22, 2023.

Glen was born in International Falls, Minn., on September 9, 1958, but moved to Fort Frances at a very young age where he graduated for Fort Frances High School. Glen loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

He is predeceased by his parents La Donna and Fleming Quinn; his daughter Kelly Rae Morrisseau; his niece Daisy Quinn; and his grandparents.

He leaves behind his two daughters Katie Vazquez of Oklahoma, Nicole (Jon) Lias of North Dakota; sister Pam (Terry) Munn of Fort Frances; and brother Dean (Kathy) Quinn of Monarch, Alta. He is also survived by his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

