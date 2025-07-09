Gisela Helga Mykytyn (Kaus) passed away peacefully on her birthday, June 27, 2025, at the Grace Hospital, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, with family by her side. Gisela and her twin brother Dieter were born June 27, 1938 in Anklam, Germany, to their parents Anna Bertha Kaus (Wegner) and Reinhold Kaus. Mom and her entire family immigrated to Canada on January 14, 1951, on the MS Gripsholm landing in Halifax and then boarding a train and finally settling in Blue Township.

Mom valued and thrived on hard work. She loved the farm her and Dad ran from their wedding day Nov. 2, 1956, until she eventually sold it in 2022. Mom worked as hard as Dad in the hay fields, hauling crops and taking care of their animals. She contributed to the family income by selling fresh cream and eggs to many customers in Rainy River. Mom kept their golf course sized lawn neat and tidy, relishing the eight hours of weekly grass cutting using one of her John Deere lawn tractors. Pity the poor dandelion that managed to peek its head. Mom’s garden was legendary not only in size but in the absolute lack of weeds. The produce from her garden could easily have fed a small town, and she did just that, generously sharing her ample produce with family and friends.

She was a superb cook even though Mom often said how she hated cooking. Anyone having a meal there can attest her perogies and cabbage rolls were the very best. When Mom cooked or baked, it was always in double or triple batches. At any time, we could open her deep freeze and find bags of chocolate chip cookies, butter tarts, pies and cakes which she freely served or handed out. Making 30 apple pies to freeze for the winter was not unheard of. Nor was making 100 plus quarts of her exceptional dill pickles.

Mom and Dad were married 65 years and she missed Dad terribly after his passing in November 2021. They were inseparable, devoted to each other and quite possibly two of the best dancers in the area. They worked hard but they also equally enjoyed parties, dances and hosted many memorable gatherings at the farm. Together they raised five children: Jo-Ann (Philip) Berard, Sandra (Grant) Yeo, Michael (Brigitte) Mykytyn, Morris (Amanda) Mykytyn. Daughter Carol Barclay predeceased Mom and Dad on September 2, 2001.

Gramma Gisela, as Mom was affectionately known by all who knew her, dearly loved her grandchildren Sam Yeo (Michelle Sawdo), Dusty (Simon) Ritchie, Blake Mykytyn (Lesley Regehr), Julie Berard, Kyle Mykytyn, Janine (Chris) Hedrick, Logan Mykytyn (Kayleigh Borrer), Drew and Trevor Barclay. Grandson Travis Mykytyn predeceased Mom and Dad on March 27, 2010.

If Mom loved her grandchildren, she positively adored her great-grandchildren Alex and Aaron Yeo and Colby, Emily and Nora Mykytyn.

Mom was predeceased by her twin brother Dieter Kaus; her sister Elsa Latell; in-laws Fritz Latell, Michael Shmyr, Peter and Hilda Mykytyn, Lawrence and Sonya Lenchyshyn, Emmett Thompson, Elizabeth and Tom Weston.

She is survived by her sister Hilda Shmyr; brothers Werner (Diane) Kaus, Gary (Janice) Kaus; and sister-in-law Elsie Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In 2022 Mom moved to Winnipeg to an assisted living residence, and in 2024, she transitioned into a personal care home. Though she always held fond memories of Rainy River and her friends there, she quickly found warmth and companionship in her new surroundings. One special bond was with her nurse companion, Tanja Astalkoska, whom Mom cherished deeply. Even while using a wheelchair, Mom’s spirited nature never wavered – she and Tanja enjoyed many outings to the casino, one of her favourite pastimes, second only to grass cutting.

Our Mom was hard-working and determined, and she loved and cared for us all unconditionally, often putting herself second. We will miss her greatly. Rest well Mom.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in the Rainy River Legion followed by a private family internment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rainy River Hospital Auxiliary, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.