In loving memory and greatly missed, Geraldine (Kavanaugh) Spruce, 79 years of age. Ogima Anamaki Binisi Kwi, Dotem Nigig . Daughter of her late parents Ethal Hampshire and James Kavanaugh, she was born July 4, 1945, in Manitou Rapids First Nation, Ont., she was a Residential School Survivor, beloved wife of late husband Andrew Kent Spruce of Onigaming First Nations, Ont.

She passed away peacefully on June 22, 2025, at 1:29 p.m. at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont., in her private room for her and her family. Upon arrival she was surrounded by all the love, support and kindness by her family and her two daughters Karen and Audrey who cared for her and were by her side till her last breath, as she wanted.

She is survived by and a loving mother to her three children Brad, Karen and Audrey Kavanaugh; her nine grandchildren Raychel, Daniel, Mathew, Jordan, Stephanie, Maccum, Alisha, Kelsey and Nigel; nine great-grandchildren Alexis, Keeanna, Lucas, Elias, Josiah, Kieran, Noelle, Adalyne and Kolade; as well as her sisters May, Carol, Kathy, Pattie; and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

She was warmhearted and her presence was like a warm cup of tea on a cold night. Comforting, soothing and delightful, welcoming with her beautiful smile. She was also known as a jack of all trades because there wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. She loved hunting and never missed a shot. She was very witty, wise and carried a lot of knowledge, had an amazing sense of humour, comical, big-hearted, educated and loved her oldies music, dancing, seen as a leader (the boss), being in nature. An amazing storyteller and teacher about life through experience. The land, animals, sacred medicines and Anishinaabe teachings and so much more. She loved to share her wisdom and knowledge she carried with whomever wanted to learn, especially with her family.

Loved cooking and baking for her family, especially during the holidays and that always brought us together. She was a chef and graduated with honours at Red River College in Winnipeg, Man., as a Nurses Aid and was a well-respected employee.

Not only did she have a zest for life she loved who she became as a woman as Anishinaabe Kwi. Loved the old way of life as she called it.

She will always be remembered for all the love she had for her three children and her 18 grandchildren. For all her generosity, support, kindness and compassion, her jokes to make us and others laugh. Most of all the strength she had and carried for us as a mother and a grandmother (Kokum). For all the beautiful memories she has left us and will never be forgotten, cherished and appreciated. She has and will always be the heart and foundation of our family circle. She didn’t just keep us together, she made it home.

We would like to thank Elder Laura Horton for all her support, kindness and assisting our family to prepare Geraldine for her Journey home to all of our ancestors.

Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Kavanaugh and Maccum Nelson.

Pallbearers will be Nigel Nelson, Jeffrey Copenace, Darren Copenace, Todd Liberty, Lynn Shebagegit and Edmund Allan. Firekeepers are Terry Bob and Curtis Lee Copenace.

A Traditional Wake will begin on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the Onigaming First Nations Building 1. A Traditional Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. with Elder Kenny Kakeeway leading the ceremony. Interment will follow in Onigaming First Nation.