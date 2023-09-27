GERALDINE “GERRY” ANN ENGEL (REID)

Gerry Engel passed away on September 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 86.
Beloved Mom of Marc (Tracey) and Mara; loving Grandma of Kelsey, Rachel and Riley; and dear-great-grandma of Evie.
Gerry is survived by her brother Tom and her sister Ellen.
She is also missed by many extended family and friends.
Gerry was born and raised in Fort Frances and graduated from Queen’s University. She worked many years as a Teacher Librarian at Southridge Public School and upon retirement she devoted much of her time volunteering and enjoyed many art shows, plays and symphonies.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed her time away at Horseshoe resort and trips home to Fort Frances.
Gerry’s family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A memorial service will follow the visitation in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 p.m.
As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KidsAbility Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gerry’s memorial.