Gerald Mosher, born on March 9, 1952, in Emo, Ontario, passed away at his home in Manitou Rapids, Ontario, on November 2, 2024, at the age of 72. Gerald was predeceased by his parents Jean and Fred Mosher; and siblings Dennis Mosher and Steven Martineau. He is lovingly remembered by his sister Geraldine Small-legs; and his children Quentin Mosher, Melanie Mosher, Tammy Smith, Mitchel Mosher, Tianna Mosher, Jeffery Smith, and Matthew Mosher. Gerald was a proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and a great-grandfather to one great-grandson. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

A hardworking man with roots deeply connected to the land, Gerald spent most of his life harvesting wood in the bush, a career that embodied his resilience and dedication. Known for his incredible talents on the fastball diamond, Gerald was a standout pitcher in his youth. After retiring his glove, he turned to pool and displayed a natural skill that earned him admiration from friends and family alike.

The family will hold a wake on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Manitou Rapids Gym. A traditional funeral service, officiated by Gilbert Smith, will take place on Wednesday, November 6, at 10:00 a.m., also at the Manitou Rapids Gym. Gerald’s life and memory will be carried by his pallbearers: Les Baker, Tom Gedney, Marty Wilson, Allan Wilson, Terrell Yerxa-Mosher, Alton Brown and Chris Medicine.

Gerald Mosher will be remembered as a devoted family man, a loyal friend and a man whose character was shaped by a lifetime in the forest and his love for the games he played. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.