George Rempel was born March 25, 1953, in Durango, Mexico to Abram and Helena Rempel. He peacefully entered his heavenly home on November 14, 2024, at 9:58 p.m. in his home in Stratton, Ontario. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Alice of Stratton, Ontario; Yolanda (Calvin) of Paden, Oklahoma, Michael (Jolene) of Fort Frances, Ontario, Timothy (Sheryl) of Stratton, Ontario, Leroy (Jeni) of Stratton, Ontario; and grandchildren Jadrien, Kami, Natalie, Logan, Kylie, and Fletcher; siblings Agatha Allen, Tina (Peter) Wall, Margaret (Frank) Peters, Anna (Neil) Marten, Peter Rempel, John (Marge) Rempel; brother-in-law Diedrich Reimer; sister-in-law Helen Rempel; and father-in-law Henry and Helena Petkau.

George was predeceased by his parents Abram and Helena Rempel; brother Gerhard Rempel; brother Abram Rempel; sister Helena Rempel (infant); sister Helen Reimer; brother Johan (infant); brother-in-law Stanley Allen; mother-in-law Tina Petkau; daughter Rhonda Rempel; and granddaughter Madalyn Rempel.

In his younger years in Mexico, George helped his dad on the farm milking cows and growing crops. He moved to Canada in 1977 and married Alice in January of 1978 in Stratton. He then worked alongside his father-in-law in part ownership of a pig barn. After that he started his trucking career. In 1989 he bought a new custom ordered Peterbilt, that he drove till this present year. He also had a cow/calf operation, and his favourite pastime was checking his cattle.

George cherished his family, and the grandchildren were a special part of his life. He treasured friendships in the community and never hesitated to go the second mile for them. George was diagnosed with cancer four times since 2011. The first three times he pulled through very well. The last time he had it throughout his body, his brain being affected severely. He desperately wanted to be with his family longer but desired to be surrendered to God’s will. In his last few weeks on earth, he had a deep desire that his family and friends would be ready to meet their maker. The family expresses deep gratitude to the community for all the support shown through this very difficult time: your prayers, presence, financial help and so much more.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. with funeral service on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Emo, Ontario.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.