George Penner from Sleeman, Ontario, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2024, while surrounded by family and friends. A full obituary to follow.

Visitation will take place on Friday, June 14, at the Woodside Mennonite Church in Pinewood, Ontario, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the Barwick Community Hall on Saturday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.