George Penner of Sleeman, Ont., passed away of a heart attack on Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2024, while surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 76 years and 22 days. He leaves to mourn his passing, his loving wife of 47 years Edith (nee Krahn); and six sons and four daughters: Elisabeth and Jonathan Kraemer of Thorp, Wis.; Susanna and Jason Coblentz of Browerville, Minn.; Jacob Penner and Dayna Seguin of Sleeman; Margaret Penner of Shellbrook, Sask.; Gerhard Penner of Sleeman; Henry Penner of Sleeman; Peter and Natasha Penner of Grande Prairie, Alta.; Joseph and Rosannah Penner of Bancroft, Ont.; Jason and Martha Bender of Hensall, Ont.; William Penner of McBride, B.C.; eighteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his sister and brother- in-law Martha and Tony Funk of Winkler, Man.

He was predeceased by his parents Jacob J. F. and Elisabeth (Dueck) Penner; and his parents-in-law Gerhard and Judith (Neufeld) Krahn.

He was born in Altona, Man., on May 18, 1948, and grew up on a farm near Plum Coulee, Man. He attended Grimsby School for eight years. At seventeen, he moved with his family to Bolivia. He was baptized in Bolivia on May 17, 1970, the same day his future wife was baptized in Rainy River, Ont. At twenty-two, he returned with his family to Tolstoi, Man., where he enjoyed working at a gravel pit for several years.

On August 8, 1976, he married Edith Krahn, at the Reinland Mennonite Church in Altona. About a year later they moved to the Rainy River area where they raised their family. He worked at farming and mechanics. George loved visiting with family, friends, and neighbours. He was a faithful member of Woodside Mennonite Church.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Woodside Mennonite Church.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barwick Community Centre. Interment will take place at the Pineview Mennonite Cemetery.

We as a family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, kind care, and support through this difficult time.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Ridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.