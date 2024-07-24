With sadness, the Hill family announces the loss of Gary Keith Hill on July 12, 2024, at Providence Care Hospital in Kingston, Ontario. Keith was born to Jack and Elizabeth Hill on February 4, 1941. He was dearly loved and is survived by his wife Penelope (Penny); his children Karen (Doug), David (Lisa), stepchildren Michael (Cheryl) and Peter (Amanda) Levi; and his grandchildren, Benjamin Ashbury, Olivia and Jaxson Hill, and Chelsea, Carly and Shane Levi. He is also survived by his brother Douglas Hill; as well as his nephew Bruce and niece Patricia.

Keith was born and raised in Fort Frances, Ontario. He attended Fort Frances High School and excelled in academics, swimming and basketball. He loved dogs, chocolate milkshakes, the outdoors and once had a pet crow that followed him to school and to his summer lifeguarding job at Pither’s Point Park on Rainy Lake.

Keith attended the University of Manitoba and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1963 and later received his Master of Education Degree from the University of Minnesota in 1979.

He enjoyed a successful career in education that spanned over 35 years. He taught math, served as a department head and Vice Principal at Westfort and Fort Frances High School, until his retirement in 1998. In addition, he spent some summers instructing teachers in classroom management at Lakehead University. He also served on several committees with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the Family and Children Services Board and Canadian Mental Health Association Board.

Keith loved Rainy Lake and memorable days were spent with his children at the cabin he helped build. During the winter months, good times were spent at the cabin snowmobiling and visiting friends. Summer months included fishing trips and special boating excursions to Sand Point and the Thunderbird Lodge.

After retiring, Keith moved to Kingston, Ontario, in 2002. He married Penny Tate and they enjoyed over 20 happy years together. Keith and Penny enjoyed golfing, biking and gardening. Keith also spent his time building elaborate model airplanes and inviting friends and family to engage with him in a friendly game of chess. Keith and Penny often escaped the winter cold with excursions to Florida, as well as vacations to Mexico, Hawaii, France and England. Family was important to Keith; he was very proud of his children and he always made time for visits to Yellowknife, Calgary and Fort Frances to see his grandchildren. With Keith, there was always a boat and in May 2008 their Sea Ray, Chez Penelope, was launched on Lake Ontario. Many happy memories were made with Penny, family and friends during the summers in Kingston.

A celebration of life will be held onSunday, September 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the James Reid Funeral Home and Reception Centre, 1900 John Counter Blvd., Kingston, Ontario. Memories and words of love to be shared at 2:30 p.m.

Flowers are not necessary. If friends so desire, family would appreciate that donations be made to UHKF – Providence Care Hospital or a charity of your choice.