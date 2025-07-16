It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, son and grandfather Gary Edward Adam Barry Silander. He is survived by his children Tylyn Silander (Tyler) and Teanna Bakker (Adam); grandson Jase Bakker; mother Grace Silander (Derald); special sister Sherryl Hoskins (Elaine); partner Lisa; and many, many other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his father Barry Silander in 2014; wife Andrea Silander in 2017; and brother Brent Silander in 2024.

Gary was born on September 13, 1967, to parents Barry and Grace Silander in Emo, Ontario.

Gary loved to ride fast and see what speed he could accomplish. He could be found on a dirt bike, snowmachine, boat, stock car or any other outdoor toy. Gary loved to fish and could always be found out on the lake at 6:00 a.m. with a coffee in one hand and minnows in the other. If you didn’t catch your limit by 11:00, he would tell you, you don’t know how to fish. In his younger days, Gary loved his time at Caliper Lake and more recently, Lake Despair.

Gary also had a passion for hockey and could be found on a pair of skates whenever he got the chance. He played his entire life, from house league to beer league. In 2008, he became involved with the Fort Frances SIJHL teams in many roles. He enjoyed spending time with the teams.

Gary loved trucking and long haul driving between Canada and the States. He would come home and share his stories of his adventures and would bring his girls along whenever he could. Each day, while on the road, Gary would call home and share his joke of the day with his daughters or give them just a few lyrics from a song that he heard and hope they could figure out the name for him.

In recent years, Gary began to battle with his health, but this did not stop him from doing the things he loved. His grandson Jase was sure to bring a smile to his face. He made lasting memories, whether it be through Facetime, day trips to the city or through stories and photos shared with friends. Gary spent his final moments at the lake where he loved to be the most.

Gary’s quick wit, dad jokes, genuine care and life lessons will be cherished. He will be deeply missed by many.

A service will be held at Northridge Funeral Home on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.