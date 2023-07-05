Garry Thomas Curtis, age 41, born April 12, 1982, passed away on June 23, 2023, in Emo, Ontario. He was our spring fever special. We are going to miss him greatly.
Garry’s educational journey began at Our Lady of the Way School, in Stratton. He enjoyed all the sports/activities and celebrations the Rainy River District offered – enjoying all companionship.
Garry’s post-secondary education began at Thunder Bay Lakehead University, where he received his teaching degree. He taught one year in Terrace, B.C., at Veritas School. Garry then moved to Ottawa where he was united in marriage with Krista Wasylenky. They were blessed with two children, Macie and Charlie. Garry taught in the Ottawa area for 14 years, mostly at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School. Another testament to Garry’s life was his kindness, receiving a Ukrainian family, a mother and three children, into his home for eight months.
Left to mourn is his wife Krista; daughter Macie; son Charlie; parents Syd and Mary Curtis; in-laws Kathy and Dave Wasylenky; sisters Janene, Dawn Locker (Marty); brothers Dan (Isabelle), and Bob (Amanda); brother-in-law Michael Wasylenky (Kelsey); nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and their families.