With heavy hearts, the family of Gabriel Fritzen shares the news of his unexpected passing on May 18, 2025, while traveling in Africa. Though only 70, Gabe died while doing what he loved most — exploring the world. Born March 17, 1955, in Berlin-Britz, Germany, Gabriel was a lifelong seeker of knowledge and adventure. His curiosity as a child sparked a family-wide interest in Chinese, leading them to live in Taiwan for two years. At 18, he moved to Canada to study electrical engineering at the University of Toronto. After graduating, he returned to Taiwan, where he reconnected with old family friends. A spark blossomed between him and the youngest daughter; a week later, he and Yu-Fang were married. They went on to raise two daughters, Fawn and Anemone.

The family’s journey took them from Thunder Bay to Fort Frances and to Iqaluit before Gabe returned to Germany in 1995 to start a business. In 2014, he settled in Brasov, Romania, his final home.

Gabe had boundless energy for causes close to his heart. In his 20s, he founded the Canada-Taiwan Friendship Association to normalize and ease political relations between the two countries. In Fort Frances, he was active in both the Rotary and Amateur Radio Clubs. (He “convinced” his daughters to become licensed ham radio operators before age 10, drilling them in Ohm’s Law and Morse Code.) At the time of his death, he was leading an international company employing over 120 people.

He is survived by his partner of 10 years, Maria; his wife of 48 years, Yu-Fang; daughters Fawn and Anemone (Tiago); grandchildren Jade, Halia, Iolani, Lysander, Eric, and Sam; his brothers Friedhard (Sabine) and Emmanuel (Greta); and sister Marie-Therese (Rüdiger).

Gabriel will be laid to rest in Ghimbav, Romania, on Saturday, June 14, 2025.