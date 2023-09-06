The family of Frederick Paul Cuthbert, aged 53, of Atikokan, Ont., sadly announce his passing on August 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Fred was born October 24, 1969, to Mary Cote (nee Galusha) and Frederick Cuthbert.

Fred loved the outdoors, fishing and sitting around the campfire spending quality time with family and friends. He also was an avid video game player and could be found many days playing his favourite games. Fred was an easygoing man with a passion for life. His quick wit and keen sense of humour always brought a smile or laugh to all who knew him. Fred was loved by everyone he met along his journeys in life.