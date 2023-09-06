The family of Frederick Paul Cuthbert, aged 53, of Atikokan, Ont., sadly announce his passing on August 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Fred was born October 24, 1969, to Mary Cote (nee Galusha) and Frederick Cuthbert.
Fred loved the outdoors, fishing and sitting around the campfire spending quality time with family and friends. He also was an avid video game player and could be found many days playing his favourite games. Fred was an easygoing man with a passion for life. His quick wit and keen sense of humour always brought a smile or laugh to all who knew him. Fred was loved by everyone he met along his journeys in life.
Fred leaves behind to mourn his passing his mother, Mary Cote; sisters Jennifer Martens and Anna Cuthbert; nieces Candace, Chantel, Tara and Olivia and his nephew Cody; as well as two great-nieces Adelina and Melina. He also leaves to mourn his partner Angela Major; their son Freddie; step-children Kyle, Katie and Precious and children Ashton and Geneva Cuthbert; aunts Bonnie and Irene (nee Galusha), Aunts Michelle, Fern, Cindy and Carol (née Cuthbert); and Uncle David Cuthbert. Fred leaves behind numerous cousins and friends that he considered his family.
He was more of a brother to his cousins and will be missed dearly by them all.
A graveside service in Morson, Ont., and a celebration of his life in Atikokan will both be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.