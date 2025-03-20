It is with great sadness that the family of Fred Edward Kropelin announce his passing on March 18, 2025, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances. Fred was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on June 14, 1946, to Fred and Emily (nee Ducharme) Kropelin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sharon; and his two children Holly (Trevor) Chant, and Dallas (Samantha) Kropelin. He leaves behind his grand-daughter Hunter Kropelin (Jeremias); grandsons Cody Salkeld (Brianne), and Maxwell Adair; also surviving are his sister Harriet Blake; his brother Armin (Marilyn) Ducharme; his brothers-in-law Fred Tolton (Mary) and Carl Zroback; and sisters-in-law Pat Tolton and Jocelyn Gagne; Fred also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Emily Kropelin; his brothers Vernon, Harvey, Robert; his sisters Dianna, and Virginia; brother-in-law Richard Tolton; and sister-in-law Lea Kropelin.

Fred became an electrician and started his own electrical contracting business in Nestor Falls. He continued to work in that business for over 55 years.

Fred loved fishing and boating on lake of the woods with his wife Sharon. He enjoyed taking the boat out to Miles Bay Camp to the family cabin. He and Sharon took many a trip to the cabin with his brother Harvey and sister-in-law Lea. They shared many laughs and good times together. Fred also loved watching sports, hockey, football, and Nascar were his favourites.

A celebration of life will be held for Fred on Saturday, March 22, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Nestor Falls Community Hall in Nestor Falls, Ontario.

Pallbearers will be Armin Ducharme, Fred Tolton, Carl Zroback, Jerry O’Leary, Matt Tolton, Mark Caron, Jimmy Spruce and Todd Lougheed.

Interment will follow at the Norman Cottam Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Continuing Care Unit at the La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.