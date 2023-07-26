Franklin Grant McComb passed away peacefully at La Verendrye Hospital on July 18, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. Frank was born on March 28, 1955, in Emo, Ontario, to Buzz and Louise McComb. He felt blessed to have grown up in Emo, enjoying the freedom of small-town life. He met the love of his life, Penny (Meades) and the two were married less than a year later on November 10, 1979, in Fort Frances, Ontario, where they raised their family.

Frank earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Manitoba, and his Bachelor of Education at Lakehead University.

He started his teaching career in Burriss and went on to teach at Sixth Street School and Robert Moore School in Fort Frances. He was a dedicated and passionate teacher and loved teaching primary students. He was one of those teachers that you never forget and many of his past students would approach him as adults to tell him that. It has been said by many that Frank was the best colleague to teach with and that he was a wonderful mentor. He will be remembered for his wit, sense of humour, and professionalism.

Frank had many hobbies; his greatest was running. He was blessed with speed and was one of the top 10K racers north of Duluth. Fitness was also a dedication of his life; if he was not running across town in the early hours of the morning, he was in the basement lifting weights. Summer was time for golfing with Penny and his buddies, tending to his lawn, and spending time at the cabin on Clearwater Lake. If idle, you would find Frank reading.

Frank is survived by his wife Penny; and children Andrew (Jessica, and sons Landen, Weston, and Matthew), Sarah Galbraith (Jon, and daughters Avery and Adley); brother Murray (Diane); sisters-in-law Susan Puttkemery and Marielle Meades; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Buzz and Louise; father and mother-in-law Harold and Bunny Meades; and his brother-in-law Richard Meades.

A celebration of Frank’s life took place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home, west of Emo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund to support the exceptional cancer care in Northwestern Ontario.