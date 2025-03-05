FRANK E. BRUYERE

August 16, 1956 – February 26, 2025

With great sadness, the family of Frank Ernest Bruyere wishes to inform his extended family and friends of his passing on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances. Frank was born in 1956, to Claude and Mary Bruyere; he joined his elder siblings Fred, Ken, and Cathie. He graduated from Fort Frances High School and attended Confederation College receiving Diplomas first as a Hospital Orderly/Ambulance Attendant and later as a Social Service Worker.

Frank worked at La Verendrye Hospital before a workplace injury forced his departure. He worked for the Province of Ontario, first with the Office of the Ontario Ombudsman and then with The Native Community Branch, Ministry of Culture and Citizenship. He was also Assistant Executive Director, Ojibway Child and Family Services in Kenora before returning to Fort Frances to assume the position of Executive Director, United Native Friendship Centre.

While working at La Verendrye Hospital, he met the love of his life, Judy (nee Moran), whom he married in 1978. Together they raised three children – Claudette, Nick, and Ben. Frank and Judy dearly loved their one and only grandchild, Jace Alexa.

Frank loved hockey. He volunteered on Muskie hockey while in high school. He was also a huge fan of the Lakers, attending their games when he was healthy. He was his grandson’s biggest supporter when Jace was in Minor hockey, taking his little champion to tournaments across Northwestern Ontario.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Judy (2014); his parents Claude (1992) and Mary (2001); his oldest brother Fred (1996); his in-laws Gerald (2005) and Hilda (2020) Moran; his brother-in-law Mike Lowndes (2011) and his niece Keisha Sheyenne Arissa Weber (2018).

Frank is survived by his children – Claudette (Dennis), Nick and Ben (Heather); his grandson Jace Alexa; brother Ken and Ken’s children Justin and Valerie of Baudette, Minnesota, and sister Cathie of Fort Frances; his Marathon family, sisters-in-law Gail Gagnon (Bob) and their children Kelly (Dan) and Eric (Carolyn); Betty Watt (Paul), her daughter Christina (Ken) and Betty and Paul’s children Rob (Lindy) and Tammy (Bill); and Irma Lowndes (Michel) and her sons Adam (Nicole) and Brad (Dayna).

The family would like to extend its thanks to the health teams of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre and La Verendrye Hospital who participated in providing Frank with the highest level of professional care in the past two years.

Frank wanted us to express his everlasting thanks to Dr. Laxton, his personal physician, for treating him with dignity, respect, support, and compassion – a truly remarkable physician.

As per Frank’s direction, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral. Frank will be interred with his wife Judy at Riverview Cemetery in Fort Frances.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.