FRANCES “MADGE” LITTLEFIELD (nee CAMPBELL)

It is with great sadness that we announce that our mother Madge Littlefield passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, on Monday, July 22, 2024, in her 100th year. Beloved mother to Linda (Andrew) Dylag and Reg (Isabella) Littlefield; cherished grandmother to Stephen, Matthew (Lisa), Michael, David, Alanna (Jure), Samantha (Ricky), and Courtney; great-grandmother to Angus, Elliott, Filomena, and Noah. Madge is predeceased by her husband Aldon (1995); granddaughter Courtney (1981); and by her siblings Kenneth (Phyllis), Donald (Diane), Jean (Elder), Verna (Alan), and Elma (Jim).

Madge was a caring and dedicated teacher who began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse near Emo when she was 18 years old. She later taught in Kenora from 1955 until her retirement in 1985. After retiring she moved to Burlington and enjoyed many rewarding years with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Madge was noted for her intelligence, sound judgement, and remarkable memory. At age 99, she was still an avid fan of the show Jeopardy and delighted in watching it regularly with her grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and compassion.

A private family cremation will take place and a gravesite service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on August 1, 2024.

“We knew our grandmother to be a fount of wisdom, a pillar of support, a wealth of kindness, endless memory, indomitable spirit, and limitless love. Still here, in all of us.“

