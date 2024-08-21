EVANNE (EVIE) HAWK

Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Evie Hawk, 33, of Winnipeg, Man., on August 7, 2024. Evie was born on August 2, 1991, and was raised in Emo, Ont., later relocating to Winnipeg to live.

She is survived by her mother Tracy Hawk (Patrick Sinclair); her children Ethan Cochrane, Exodus Hawk, and Europe Hawk.

Evie is also survived by her siblings Andrew Hawk, Monica Sinclair, Corrina Sinclair, Phoenix Sinclair; and several extended family members. Evie was predeceased by her grandfather Gordon (Sally) Hawk.