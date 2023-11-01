ESTHER HAW

Our family is sad to announce the passing of Esther Marlene Haw (nee Haney) on October 23, 2023, at Emo Long Term Care, in Emo, Ontario.

Esther was born in Deerlock, Ontario, on September 26, 1939, to Russell and Geneva (nee Chestnut) Haney.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 68 years, Alvin; and their four children Gail Gee (Jim), Gary, Dwayne (Julie) and Darcy (Michelle). She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Aaron, Jerod, Sheryl, Chris, Cori-Lynn, Kasey, Camryn, Graeme and Teagan; 12 great-grandchildren, Ezra, Ellora, Layne, Kimberley, Madison, Callissa, Kirkland, Mikinley, Gracen, Hudson, Kaedin and Rylee; and three great-great-grandchildren Milo, Braxton and Maisie. She also leaves three surviving siblings, Marlyce Huitikka (Olavi), George Haney (Carol) and Gayedawn Fischer (Carl).